NF Hanser Alberto was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP Tom Wilhelmsen. Alberto batted .143 in 11 games with Texas and lost the utility spot to Jurickson Profar.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock after getting sent down after a disastrous start. Wilhelmsen posted a 1.13 ERA in five outings with Round Rock after starting with a 9.98 ERA for the Rangers. "It's a lot less stressful for sure and it gave me an opportunity to just kind of remember just how to pitch and how good I am, get after some things and pitch in lower-leverage situations," said Wilhelmsen, who came in and pitched a scoreless ninth Saturday. "Just a nice mental break all around."

2B Rougned Odor was reinstated from the MLB suspended list after missing seven games because of his role in the brawl with Toronto. Odor, who started at second base and went 2 for 3 Saturday, said it was difficult to be away from his teammates. "I know my team has been doing very well [5-2 in his absence], but I just want to come back and help my team," Odor said. "It was difficult. I was in my house watching the game on my TV and it was really hard for me."

DH Prince Fielder was out of the lineup Saturday as Jurickson Profar drew the nod at designated hitter. Fielder has been in a season-long slump, batting just .182 with three homers. General manager Jon Daniels said Fielder may get more than just one day to try and get back into the swing. "It's kind of a unique timing with Jurickson [Profar] up here with Rougie [Odor] coming back that kind of led to doing it right now where we have a guy up here who is playing well, in the flow of things," Daniels said. "This kind of presented itself that now would be a good time to try it."

SS Elvis Andrus had a homer and two hits Saturday and now has hits in five straight games and 16 of his last 18. Andrus has raised his average to .298 after a slow May. "I'm not trying to do too much," Andrus said. "I think the second month of the season I started trying to hit the ball and doing this and doing that. As long as you keep it simple, hitting's not too easy but it's not too hard when you keep it simple."