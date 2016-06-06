C Robinson Chirinos was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. Chirinos has been on the disabled list since April 9 with a right forearm fracture.

DH Jurickson Profar had two more hits Sunday and has now hit safely in all nine games since getting called up from Triple-A Round Rock. It’s the longest hitting streak in Profar’s career. Profar, who went 2 for 3, did see his streak of scoring runs come to an end at seven-straight games. Profar now has five consecutive multi-hit games, matching Rougned Odor for the longest-such streak by a Texas player this season.

RHP Sam Dyson has now converted all five of his save chances since being named the closer on May 18 and is 7-for-8 overall in save opportunities. While Sunday was his first career save against Seattle, his perfect ninth put him at nine scoreless innings for his career vs. the Mariners and he’s retired 25 of 30 Seattle hitters he’s faced.

DH Prince Fielder was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive day Sunday. Fielder is hitting just .187 this season, but he still wants to have a chance to hit his way out of trouble. “It’s his [manager Jeff Banister‘s] call, I understand it’s his call,” Fielder said. “You’ve got to respect that. I‘m just going out there, giving what I’ve got. It is what it is. I’ve never done this before. It happens. It’s baseball.”

LHP Derek Holland has now had quality starts in each of his last four outings. Holland set a season high in innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (six) Sunday. He has a 2.55 ERA over his last four starts, which followed a run in which he gave up 16 earned runs in five innings. “I feel like we’ve made a lot of strides,” Holland said. “Working with Broc (pitching coach Doug Brocail), getting my mechanics where they need to be, and I feel very confident with the way things are going.”