1B Mitch Moreland, mired in a 5-for-56 skid and hitting .206 on the season, was out of the lineup on Monday in Texas' 6-5 victory over Houston. Prince Fielder, who has sat the last two games for similar struggles at the plate, made his third start this season at first. "There's four months left in the season," said Moreland, who entered the game Monday as a defensive replacement but did not hit. "There's still a good chunk of the season left. You just have to continue to hit 'em hard ... try to continue to have a good approach. Eventually they start falling. Kind of where we're at right now."

C Robinson Chirinos went 1-for-4 and threw out a runner in his first game with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

2B Jurickson Profar extended his hitting streak to 10 games after sparking a three-run first with a leadoff triple in Texas' 6-5 victory over Houston on Monday. Before the game, Profar was getting work in at first base as the Rangers try to find way to keep him in the lineup and 1B Mitch Moreland and DH Prince Fielder continue to search for their swings. Profar is hitting .370 since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on May 27. "You're talking about a guy [who plays] a premium position -- shortstop. He's played on the second-base side also, that's part of it," manager Jeff Banister said. "I feel like that he has the capabilities, the instincts and the athleticism to play (first base)."

DH Rougned Odor drove in the game-winning run on a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth of Texas' 6-5 victory over Houston on Monday. Odor, the team's usual second baseman, was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a third-inning home run and a game-tying sacrifice fly in the seventh. Ian Desmond and Prince Fielder each had run-scoring hits for Texas. "I'm just trying to put the ball in play and drive the run in," said Odor, who has hits in all three games since returning from a seven-game suspension assessed for his part in the brawl with Toronto's Jose Bautista. "I knew it was going to hit the ball, and I knew (3B Adrian) Beltre runs pretty good. I knew he was going to score."

RHP A.J Griffin (shoulder) will be evaluated on Tuesday after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session on Monday. If all goes well, he could be sent out on rehabilitation assignment by the end of the week. Griffin, who missed almost all of the last two seasons, is 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA in six starts this season.

RHP Colby Lewis, vying for his sixth victory against no defeats, worked six innings, giving up four runs -- three earned -- on eight hits and two walks in six innings of Texas' 6-5 victory over Houston on Monday. He struck out four. Lewis surrendered a three-run lead by giving up a three-run home run to Jose Altuve.

OF Shin-Soo Choo (left hamstring strain) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, and he went 3-for-3 with an RBI. He went 1-for-8 in two rehab games for Double-A Frisco last week.

1B Prince Fielder was back in the lineup after sitting two straight games and had his first multiple-hit game since May 11, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Texas' 6-5 victory over Houston on Monday. Fielder, making only his third start at first this season, is hitting .193 this season.