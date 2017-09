C Robinson Chirinos (arm) is expected to be with the Rangers on Thursday but might not be activated. He will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip that starts in Seattle.

INF Jurickson Profar was given Wednesday off after getting at least one hit in each of the 11 games he has played since being called up.

OF Josh Hamilton had ACL reconstruction surgery on his left knee in addition to arterial and meniscus cartilage repairs.