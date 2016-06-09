LHP Martin Perez (4-4, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to make his 13th start of the season in Thursday afternoon’s series finale with the Astros. He has gone 4-2, 2.61 in his last eight starts beginning April 27, dropping his season ERA from 4.50 to 3.24 in that span. Perez earned his third straight victory in the Rangers’ 10-4 victory over the Mariners on Saturday in Arlington.

C Robinson Chirinos (arm) is expected to be with the Rangers on Thursday but might not be activated. He will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip that starts in Seattle.

C Robinson Chirinos moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and went 0-for-4. Out since April 10 after fracturing his right forearm, he is eligible to be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Chirinos will be with the club Thursday but may not be activated. He will accompany the team on the upcoming road trip starting in Seattle.

INF Jurickson Profar was given Wednesday off after getting at least one hit in each of the 11 games he has played since being called up.

INF Jurickson Profar had a game off Wednesday for the first time since being promoted from Triple-A Round Rock on May 27. Profar, originally called up to replace suspended 2B Rougned Odor, responded with hits in each of the 11 games he’s played. “I feel good,” Profar said. “They decided to give me a day off. I’ll take it.” He pinch ran in the eighth and stayed in the game at third base, where he will start Thursday.

RHP Yu Darvish felt some shoulder tightness and taken out of the game as a precautionary measure after five innings Wednesday. A trainer came out to visit Darvish in the fifth, but he finished the inning. A team doctor examined Darvish and found no issues. He threw 76 pitches -- his limit was 95 -- and gave up on run on three hits and four walks, while striking out seven.

OF Josh Hamilton had ACL reconstruction surgery on his left knee in addition to arterial and meniscus cartilage repairs.

OF Josh Hamilton had surgery on his left knee Wednesday that could spell the end of his career in Texas. In addition to the procedure to repair his lateral and meniscus cartilage, doctors had to perform ACL reconstruction. Hamilton, 35, has one year left on his contract, with the Rangers on the hook for only $2 million. The club could release Hamilton this offseason to make room on the 40-man roster.

3B Adrian Beltre left Wednesday’s game in the eighth with tightness in his left hamstring. He will be reevaluated Thursday, which manager Jeff Banister said was a going to be a scheduled day off for Beltre anyway.