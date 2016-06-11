1B Mitch Moreland had two home runs on Friday, but both were solo shots on a night when all four Texas homers came with the bases empty.

C Robinson Chirinos saw his first action since April 9 on Friday, when he started against Seattle and went 0-for-3. Chirinos was on the 60-day disabled list with a broken forearm.

3B Jurickson Profar started at the position for the second day in a row Friday, as starter Adrian Beltre continues to battle a sore hamstring. Profar extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the first and went 2-for-4.

RHP Colby Lewis has been a boost to the Rangers offense in recent weeks. Texas has won each of his past five starts -- Lewis is 3-0 in that span -- and has scored at least six runs in four of them. Lewis (5-0) hasn’t been on the losing end of a decision since last September. He’s scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Seattle.

3B Adrian Beltre (hamstring) was not in Friday’s lineup. He has missed two consecutive games and is listed as day-to-day.

LHP Derek Holland got tagged for three home runs Friday, when he was the losing pitcher in a 7-5 defeat at Seattle. Over five innings, Holland (5-5) allowed five hits and five runs -- all of them coming by way of home runs from Seattle’s Kyle Seager and Dae-Ho Lee (twice).

CF Ian Desmond hit his ninth home run of the season in Friday’s third inning. All nine home runs have come over Desmond’s past 47 games. He’s hitting .356 (69-for-194) with 39 RBIs in that span.