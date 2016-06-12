C Robinson Chirinos took Saturday’s game off after making his first start in two months Friday.

3B Jurickson Profar had his 13-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 performance on Saturday night in Seattle. Profar hit .397 during the streak.

RHP Yu Darvish (neck and shoulder soreness) is being scratched from his next start. Manager Jeff Banister said before Saturday’s game that Darvish was in line to make the start, but Saturday night the Rangers announced he will skip this start and be further evaluated by team doctors. “We just want to make sure he’s OK,” Banister said after Saturday’s win in Seattle.

RHP Colby Lewis turned in one of his better starts of the season but had to settle for a no-decision on Saturday. He allowed just one run and three hits in eight innings but left the game after Texas tied the score 1-1 in the top of the ninth.

OF Shin-Soo Choo made his first rehab start on Friday and could be on target to rejoin the Rangers in the next week or two. Choo is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring and is eligible to be activated whenever he’s healthy.

DH Prince Fielder is starting to provide some offense. His solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning on Saturday tied the score 1-1 and served as his second homer in three games. Fielder has five home runs this season, three of which have come since May 29. He has a four-game hitting streak as well.

LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start against the Mariners for the second time this season when the Rangers wrap up a three-game series in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Hamels beat the Mariners on Opening Day when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings in a 3-2 win. The Rangers have gone 3-1 with Hamels on the mound against Seattle since he was acquired from the Phillies last July. Hamels has a 2-1 record and 3.33 ERA against the Mariners as a Ranger.

3B Adrian Beltre (hamstring) was not in Saturday’s lineup. He has missed three consecutive games and is listed as day to day.