1B Mitch Moreland hit his second home run of the Seattle series with a two-run shot in Sunday's fourth inning. Moreland has hit safely in five consecutive games, with five RBIs in that span.

C Robinson Chirinos was back in the lineup Sunday after getting a rest Saturday night. Chirinos' only action Saturday came as a pinch runner. He went 0-for-3 Sunday, his second start since coming off the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Yu Darvish (neck/shoulder soreness) is scheduled to be evaluated by team doctors Monday. He was initially tabbed to start Monday's game at Oakland, but he'll skip his turn in the rotation while doctors figure out the nature of the injury.

LHP Cole Hamels held Seattle to four hits and one run in a 6-4 win on Sunday, allowing the Rangers to take two of three in the series. He also earned his 2,000th career strikeout, making Hamels the 77th pitcher to reach that milestone.

3B Adrian Beltre (hamstring) did not play in the Seattle series. He was "making progress," manager Jeff Banister said before Sunday's game, although there was no definitive timetable for Beltre's return to action.

LHP Cesar Ramos could be an option for the Rangers to start Monday. The reliever has started three games this season and was not used in the Seattle series. "That is most likely the move," manager Jeff Banister said after Sunday's game. "I'm not willing to confirm it at this moment."

1B Ike Davis will reportedly sign a major league contract with the Yankees and could join the team Tuesday in Colorado. Davis was playing with Triple-A Round Rock but had an opt-out clause in his contract with the Texas Rangers and used to. This season Davis was batting .268 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 142 at-bats. Davis, who bats left-handed, hit 32 home runs in 2012 for the Mets, has struggled since then and played with Pittsburgh and Oakland after leaving the Mets. Coincidentally the reports surfaced on the same day 1B Nick Swisher homered twice for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.