OF Ryan Rua went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and scored twice Monday in Texas’ 14-5 loss to Oakland. The home run was Rua’s fifth of the season. He is batting .353 over his past 17 games, going 18-for-51 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

OF Jared Hoying was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, opening a roster spot on the 25-man roster for RF Shin-Soo Choo, who came off the 15-day disabled list. Hoying hit .217 with three RBIs with Texas in his first 11 career major league games. He is hitting .319 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs for Round Rock.

RHP Yu Darvish (right shoulder discomfort) was placed back on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday.

LHP Alex Claudio was recalled Monday from Triple-A Round Rock. He took the roster spot of RHP Yu Darvish (right shoulder discomfort), who went on the 15-day disabled list. Claudio pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Texas’ 14-5 loss to Oakland. This is Claudio’s third stint with the Rangers this season.

RF Shin-Soo Choo (strained left hamstring) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Monday. He started and hit leadoff against the A‘s, going 1-for-4 with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning of Texas’ 14-5 loss. Choo had been on the DL since May 23. He was on the DL from April 9 to May 19 with a strained right calf. Choo played just his seventh game of the season Monday.

3B Adrian Beltre (strained left hamstring) was out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game on Monday against Oakland. Manager Jeff Banister said he was targeting Thursday against the A’s for Beltre’s return to the starting lineup. Beltre is batting .271 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.

LHP Cesar Ramos made a spot start Monday against Oakland in place of RHP Yu Darvish, who went on the 15-day disabled list. Ramos (1-3) gave up eight runs, six of them earned, on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings in a 14-5 loss to the A‘s. He finished with five walks and one strikeout. “He was pressed into duty,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Ramos. “He got ground balls, but they went for hits. Really, it’s the five walks that were problematic. He kept falling behind, and it’s a challenge to pitch when you fall behind like that.”