0F/1B Ryan Rua hit his sixth home run of the season and second in two days on Tuesday in a 10-6 victory over Oakland. Rua led off the third inning with a home run to left against A's LHP Eric Surkamp. Rua went 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored twice, batting cleanup for the first time this season. "I'm just trying to stick to my routines and do the same things no matter where I'm at in the lineup," Rua said.

LHP Martin Perez (6-4) won his fifth straight start Tuesday night, allowing four runs and nine hits in seven innings in a 10-6 victory over Oakland. He struck out two and walked none. Perez hasn't lost a game since May 18, an 8-1 defeat to Oakland at the Coliseum. Perez had lost nine straight decisions on the road before ending that skid Tuesday. "It feels good," Perez said of his five-game streak. "I just need to continue to do my job and continue to trust my stuff and throw my pitches. (Just) because you have five games in a row you don't have to stop. You have to continue and that's how I like to work. I like to work game by game, pitch by pitch. If you do that, you're going to win a lot of games."

C Robinson Chirinos hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, a three-run blast in the second inning of the Rangers' 10-6 win over Oakland. Chirinos fell behind 0-2 in the count but crushed LHP Eric Surkamp's hanging curve over the left field fence. "It's good to help the team and score runs early in the game, especially when you're behind in the count," said Chirinos, who batted ninth in the order. "He left that breaking ball up in the strike zone and I was able to hit it good and hit it out of the park." Chirinos (right forearm fracture) was reinstated from the disabled list on Thursday. He had been out since being injured April 9 when Angels RHP Garrett Richards hit him with a pitch in the fifth inning, breaking his arm. Chirinos appeared in his ninth game of the season Tuesday.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Round Rock and replaced on the 25-man roster by RHP Nick Martinez, who was recalled from Round Rock. Wilhelmsen is 2-3 with a 10.55 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Texas. He gave up six runs and nine hits in one inning on Monday in a 14-5 loss to Oakland.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Round Rock and will be used out of the bullpen. He replaced RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, who was optioned to Round Rock one day after giving up six runs and nine hits in one inning against Oakland. Martinez is 12-20 with a 4.30 ERA in 54 career appearances, including 45 starts, for the Rangers. He made only one appearance for Texas this season, allowing one run in a third of an inning. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said they called up Martinez to give the depleted bullpen a well-rested pitcher who could throw multiple innings if needed. He could also be an option as a spot starter.

3B Adrian Beltre (strained left hamstring) was out of the lineup on Tuesday against Oakland for the sixth straight game. Texas manager Jeff Banister said he is targeting Thursday afternoon's game against the A's for Beltre's return. Beltre hasn't played since June 8 against the Houston Astros.

SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, drove in two runs and scored twice in a 10-6 victory over Oakland on Tuesday. Andrus hit his third home run of the season with one out in the eighth inning, a line drive over the left field fence. He extended his hitting streak to four games. He had his third straight and 17th overall multi-hit game of the season.