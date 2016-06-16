C Robinson Chirinos enjoyed his second career two-homer game, and now has three long balls in two games for a total of four on the season. Chirinos' other two-homer game came Aug. 5, 2014 at the Chicago White Sox.

2B Rougned Odor had his first career two-home run game. He is batting .265 (13-for-49) with five home runs and eight RBI over his last 12 games.

RHP Colby Lewis makes his 14th start of the season during Thursday's series finale in Oakland. Lewis is seeking the first 6-0 start by a member of the season-opening rotation since RHP Alexi Ogando turned the trick in 2011. Lewis ranked first among American League leaders in quality starts (11) and second on opponent batting average on balls put in play (.249).

DH Prince Fielder may get a start at first base on Thursday in Oakland to prepare for playing in the field when the Rangers travel to St. Louis for a three-game series where there is no designated hitter.

3B Adrian Beltre missed his seventh straight game due to a strained left hamstring, but expected to be in Thursday's lineup when the Rangers cap a four-game series in Oakland.

LH Derek Holland four straight quality starts before Friday in Seattle -- five runs on three home runs allowed over five innings -- and he followed that with a second straight downer. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on four hits during 3 2/3 innings on Wednesday.