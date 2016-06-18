RHP Tom Wilhelmsen declined his assignment to Triple-A Round Rock Friday and has elected to become a free agent. Wilhelmsen, who was acquired in November via a trade with AL West rival Seattle, permitted 25 runs in 21 1/3 innings over two stints with the Rangers. With Wilhelmsen’s decision, the team now has 39 players on its major league roster.

LF Nomar Mazara’s opposite field single in the sixth inning snapped an 0-for-23 skid, and his infield hit in the eighth gave him his first two-hit game since the start of the Rangers’ road trip June 10 in Seattle. Despite the slump, Mazara’s batting average remains an impressive .299, and he’s one of the top contenders for AL Rookie of the Year.

RHP Nick Martinez has been named the starter for Saturday’s game by Banister. Martinez last pitched in relief Wednesday night in Oakland, working two scoreless innings and picking up the win. Martinez, who will make his first big league start since Aug. 12, 2015 in Minnesota, is 12-18 with a 4.51 ERA in 45 career starts during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

2B Rougned Odor has homered three times in the last three games, including a solo shot in the fifth inning Friday night for Texas’ only run. Odor has belted six homers in June, most on the team, and has a team-high 13 for the season. More than half of Odor’s 17 hits in June have gone for extra bases.

LHP Cole Hamels dominated St. Louis for 7 2/3 innings to earn his seventh win of the year Friday night. Mixing spins and speeds with skill, Hamels allowed only three hits -- two of them broken-bat singles -- and three walks while fanning six. Manager Jeff Banister said a desire to keep Hamels’ pitch count around 100 was the reason for lifting him with two outs in the eighth inning after Matt Carpenter singled on his 96th pitch.