LHP Martin Perez gets the start Sunday when Texas finishes its 10-game road trip against St. Louis. Perez snapped a streak of 14 winless road starts Tuesday night against Oakland, toiling for seven innings in a 10-6 victory and allowing nine hits and four runs. Perez notched a 4-2 win in his only career start against the Cardinals on June 22, 2013, allowing five hits and two runs in seven innings.

C Robinson Chirinos (hand) was struck by a 97 mph fastball by Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning Saturday and didn't catch in the bottom of the inning. Manager Jeff Banister said it was precautionary, adding that he wanted to make a double switch and that it made the most sense to remove Chirinos. It's not known if Chirinos will be available for Sunday's game.

LHP Jake Diekman stretched his streak of scoreless appearances to 16 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, bagging his second save of the year. Banister gave Diekman the save chance because closer Sam Dyson worked four of the last six games and he wanted to give him a day off. Diekman fanned two and lowered his ERA to 1.35.

RHP Nick Martinez pitched well for four innings Saturday before running out of gas in the fifth. Martinez was hooked after 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and three runs with two walks and a strikeout. It was the first start in the majors this year for Martinez, who made 45 starts for Texas the last two years due to a wave of injuries that left its rotation threadbare.

RF Shin-Soo Choo has always been known for his patience at the plate, and it came in handy in the ninth inning as he worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Choo was 2-for-4 with a run prior to the walk, his 12th in 48 plate appearances this year. His return from an injury adds another element to the Rangers' offense, as he combines a good eye with home run pop.