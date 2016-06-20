LHP Martin Perez was no-decisioned after going 5 1/3 innings Sunday, giving up eight hits and four runs with three walks and no strikeouts. Perez couldn t get close pitches on either corner with any consistency and, although he got nine outs on grounders, he missed over the plate's middle just enough to get hurt. Dating back to last year, Perez has won just one of his last 16 road starts.

1B Mitch Moreland belted a 456-foot homer in the fourth inning, tying Cincinnati s Jay Bruce and Arizona s Paul Goldschmidt for the longest homer by a visiting player in Busch Stadium III history. Moreland also beat out a force play at second in the eighth, keeping the inning alive long enough for teammate Jurickson Profar to poke the game-winning two-run single.

C Robinson Chirinos (hand) was struck by a 97 mph fastball by Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning Saturday, but was back in the lineup Sunday, batting eighth and going 1-for-3. Chirinos left Saturday s game in the bottom of the ninth, although manager Jeff Banister said it was for precautionary reasons and because it was the best spot in the order to execute a double switch.

LF Nomar Mazara cracked a solo homer in the sixth, his second of June after walloping seven in May. Mazara finished with two RBI for the day and also turned in his first outfield assist, erasing Matt Carpenter at second base after a leadoff single in the seventh. Mazara snapped an 0-for-23 skid on Friday night.

LHP Derek Holland gets the call Monday night when Texas hosts Baltimore in a makeup game. Holland's last outing was Wednesday night in Oakland, where he needed 92 pitches to make it through 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks in a no-decision. Holland is 5-2, 2.94 in eight games against the Orioles, including a three-hit shutout last August with 11 strikeouts.