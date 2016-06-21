RHP Yu Darvish (right shoulder discomfort) is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday but won't pitch even though the Rangers have an opening in the rotation that day. Darvish has yet to throw off a mound since leaving a game with soreness on June 9.

RHP Sam Dyson is 12-for-12 in save chances since being named closer on May 18, the most saves in MLB during that span. He has 14 saves in 2016 and saves in each of last four appearances and in seven of his last eight.

LHP Neal Cotts was signed to a Triple-A contract. He'll report to Round Rock on Tuesday. Cotts, 36, spent the 2013-14 seasons with Texas, going 10-12 with a 2.84 ERA in 131 appearances. He was released by the New York Yankees on June 13 after spending all of this season in the minors.

OF Ian Desmond had two hits Monday for his 30th multi-hit game of the year, second most in the American League (Xander Bogaerts, 31). He hit his 11th homer run in the third inning, tied for second most on the club. He leads the team with 46 RBIs and is batting .351 in June. "I feel good, but I'm really just feeding off everyone else," he said.