INF Kyle Kubitza was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations. Kubitza goes on the Rangers' 40-man roster and has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Kubitza, 25, has spent the entire season with Triple-A Salt Lake, batting .253 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 54 games.

INF Jurickson Profar has hit safely in six straight games and 19 of 21 with a plate appearance this season. He has hit all three home runs off right-handed pitchers this season and nine of 10 in his career. He has four RBIs in last two games after four RBIs in his first 18. He batted fifth for the second time in his career Tuesday.

RHP Colby Lewis left Tuesday start after five innings because of cramping in his right triceps muscle. He will be evaluated Wednesday. Lewis allowed six runs, matching his shortest outing and most runs allowed this season. He had allowed only six runs in three previous June starts. He doesn't believe the setback is serious. "It was something I felt I could manage," he said.

LHP Cole Hamels (7-1, 2.88 ERA) is slated for his 15th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set with the Cincinnati Reds. Hamels, 32, has gone 2-0, 1.88 ERA over four starts this month and has completed at least seven innings in each outing. He earned his seventh victory in the Rangers' 1-0 victory Friday at St. Louis by going 7 2/3 innings. It was his longest scoreless outing since his no-hitter July 25, 2015 while with Philadelphia.