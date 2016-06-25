FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Keone Kela threw his first bullpen since having surgery to repair an impingement in his right elbow Friday. Kela has been on the disabled list since April 21 and is expected to be ready to pitch again after the All-Star break.

C Robinson Chirinos was in Friday’s original Texas lineup but was scratched because of a sore right wrist. Chirinos was hit by a pitch last Saturday in St. Louis and his wrist is still sore. Texas manager Jeff Banister wasn’t too concerned. “There’s no reason to push it,” he said.

RHP Sam Dyson was unavailable in the ninth inning Friday despite the Rangers coming off an off day. Dyson has already appeared in 39 games and Texas manager Jeff Banister never had him warm despite Dyson converting all 13 of his save chances since being named closer May 18. “We’ve got to monitor, make sure and take care of him,” Banister said.

RHP Nick Martinez recorded 10 ground-ball outs and induced two double-play grounders Friday in his second start with the Rangers this season. Martinez allowed four runs, with both of them coming on two-run homers with two strikes. Still he felt like he pitched well in his six innings. “We had a great gameplan and (catcher) Bobby (Wilson) did a great job keeping me on that gameplan even when things got a little shaky,” Martinez said. “I felt good. My body felt great.”

SS Elvis Andrus matched a season high with three hits Friday. It was his seventh game with three hits and he has six multi-hit games in his last 11 starts.

CF Ian Desmond had three hits Friday. He has a six-game hitting streak and is batting .450 over that stretch.

