RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will be recalled to make the Monday start at New York. Gonzalez is 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will get called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Monday's series opener at New York. Gonzalez is 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA in 14 starts in Triple A. Gonzalez went 4-6 in 14 games for Texas last year with a 3.90 ERA. "This is familiarity," Texas manager Jeff Banister said of the decision. "He stepped up big for us when he first game up last year and just the overall body of work. It kind of plays into the philosophy of a three pitch or less mentality, get the ball on the ground."

LHP Martin Perez brings a five-game winning streak into his Sunday start against Boston. A win Sunday would allow Perez to match the longest winning streak of his career. "I'm ready to do my job and I think everybody in this room is ready too," said Perez, who will make his team high 16th start.

RHP Yu Darvish is slated to throw his first bullpen Sunday since going on the disabled list with right shoulder discomfort June 13.

RHP Yu Darvish is slated to throw 30-35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday. It will be Darvish's first bullpen since going on the 15-day disabled list June 13 with right shoulder discomfort.

RHP A.J. Griffin (shoulder) was activated to start Saturday's game and RHP Colby Lewis was placed on the 15-day disabled list to make room on the roster.

RHP A.J. Griffin was activated from the 15-day disabled list to make Saturday's start for Texas. It was his first start since he went on the disabled list May 8 with right shoulder stiffness. Despite not figuring in the decision Griffin felt good about his outing, which lasted 4 1/3 innings after allowing two runs while striking out six. "It was pretty good," he said. "I wish I could have thrown a few more strikes and stayed ahead in the count a little bit more but I was out there battling."

RHP Colby Lewis was placed on the 15-day disabled list to make room for Saturday's starter, RHP A.J. Griffin. The Lewis move, which was because of a strained right lat, is retroactive to June 22.

RHP Colby Lewis was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right latissimus dorsi muscle. The move was retroactive to June 22 and Lewis is expected to miss around two months. He had a procedure Thursday to try and accelerate the healing process.

DH Prince Fielder went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The two-hit night extended his hitting streak to seven games and raised his average to .210. That's the highest it's been since May 5 (.213).

CF Ian Desmond went 2-for-5 with a homer and is now 9-for-17 on the homestand. Desmond has six home runs and 17 RBI in June, with three of the homers coming in the first five games of the stand.