RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will make his first start for the Rangers this season Monday. Gonzalez will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start at New York. While he had a 5.04 ERA in Triple A, Gonzalez was 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA over his last seven starts. “I’ve just been throwing a lot more strikes, focusing on that and getting ahead of hitters,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been using fastball everywhere, up and down, in the zone, instead of just focusing on down only. I feel like that’s been helping me a lot.”

LHP Martin Perez won his sixth straight decision Sunday, matching a career high. Perez allowed one run on six hits in six innings. He’s now 6-0 in his last seven starts with a 3.40 ERA. Perez also won six-straight decisions in 2013.

RHP Yu Darvish (right shoulder discomfort) threw his first bullpen session Sunday since going on the disabled list June 13. Darvish, who said is felt fine after his bullpen, is slated to throw a three inning simulated game Wednesday.

LHP Alex Claudio was sent to Triple-A Round Rock. The move clears a roster spot for Monday starter Chi Chi Gonzalez.

DH Prince Fielder extended his hitting streak to eight games with his two-run homer off Clay Buchholz in the sixth inning. Fielder has raised his average to .212, the highest it’s been since May 15. The eight-game streak is the longest for Fielder since he had an eight-game streak last Aug. 26-Sept. 2.

3B Adrian Beltre moved into 52nd place on MLB’s all-time RBI list with 1,513 after a pair of RBIs on Sunday. He’s five behind Jeff Kent for the 51st spot.

LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder inflammation), who went on the disabled list June 22, hopes to begin a throwing program this week. Holland has targeted the series against the Chicago Cubs after the All-Star break as his timeframe for return.

CF Ian Desmond singled and scored in Sunday’s first inning as part of a 1-for-2 outing. Sunday’s game capped a 10-for-19 homestand for Desmond as he extended his hitting streak to eight games. Desmond is batting 12-for-27 during the streak with three homers and five RBIs.