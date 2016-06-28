RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock Monday and allowed five runs and 10 hits over five innings during his season debut. He is the ninth starting pitcher used by Texas this season and pitched on six days rest after getting scratched from his scheduled start Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock.

RHP Yu Darvish (right shoulder discomfort) is expected to face live hitters Wednesday when he pitches batting practice. Darvish had no difficulties Sunday when he had his first bullpen session since going on the DL June 13.

LHP Cole Hamels has won his last eight road decisions since Aug. 23 and will pitch Tuesday in New York. Hamels is tied with RHP Scott Feldman (2009) and RHP Gaylord Perry (1977) for the longest road streak in Rangers history. He also has won his last three starts with a 0.87 in those games.

LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder inflammation) is unlikely to return before the All-Star break, according to manager Jeff Banister. Holland was placed on the disabled list last Wednesday and would need some kind of rehab appearance in the minor leagues once he completes a throwing program.