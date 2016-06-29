RHP Keone Kela (right elbow impingement) will throw a one-inning simulated game Thursday with Triple-A Round Rock. He may start a rehab assignment Sunday. Last Friday he threw his first bullpen session since surgery and did so without difficulty. He has been on the disabled list since April 21 and the Rangers anticipate he will be ready to pitch after the All-Star break.

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will get another start Saturday when the Rangers are in Minnesota. Manager Jeff Banister said although he allowed five runs and 10 hits in five innings, there were some positives from Gonzalez's season debut. Banister said he liked the movement on his fastball at times and noted Gonzalez's secondary pitches had more life on them than last year.

RHP Nick Martinez will try to end a year's worth of struggles on the road Wednesday when he pitches against the Yankees. Martinez is 0-5 with a 7.82 ERA in his last seven road starts since June 20. One of Martinez's road wins before this stretch occurred May 23, 2015 in New York when he allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings during a 15-4 win. Martinez will likely have some friends and family in the crowd as he was the Rangers' 18th-round pick in 2011 from Fordham University in the Bronx.

LHP Cole Hamels had a two-run lead three batters into Tuesday's 7-1 win and ran with it. He allowed six singles (three infield singles) in seven scoreless innings and won his ninth straight road decision. He is 4-0 with a 0.65 ERA in his last four outings and has reached nine wins in his first 16 starts of the season. It is the quickest he has reached nine wins since 2012 when he was 9-3 through 13 starts.

3B Adrian Beltre had six RBIs Tuesday if you include the two-run single in the top of the ninth of the series opening after 2 AM. In normal hours Tuesday, Beltre had a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single in the eighth. Since missing seven games with a mild left hamstring strain he has a hit in 10 of 11 games and is hitting .347 (17-for-49) in this stretch.