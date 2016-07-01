LHP Martin Perez makes his team-leading 17th start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. Perez seeks his career-high seventh straight victory Friday as he is 6-0 with a 3.40 ERA in his last seven outings. Perez kept the streak going Sunday when he allowed one earned run and six hits over six innings against the Boston Red Sox. Beside the winning streak, he is 7-2 in his last 11 starts since April 27. Perez's only start against Minnesota was a 5-1 home loss July 6, 2012 when he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings of his third major league game and second start.

RHP Yu Darvish's next step in his recovery from right shoulder discomfort will likely be determined Friday in Minnesota. Darvish is not expected to return until after the All-Star break but felt no difficulties when he threw 46 pitches in a three-inning simulated game Wednesday.

RHP A.J. Griffin still remained on a pitch count as he threw 88 in five innings Thursday. In his second start since being activated from the disabled list, Griffin allowed one run and two hits. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his eighth starts and three or fewer in each start this season. He had eight strikeouts, which was one shy of his career high.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit his second leadoff home run of the season and both have been in the last week as he also opened the June 24 game versus Boston by homering. It was his 18th career leadoff home run. Over his last eight games, Choo is batting .353.

DH Prince Fielder had his 11-game hitting streak stopped Thursday. It was his longest hitting streak since also going 11 straight games with a hit May 26-June 6, 2013. Fielder batted .368 during the streak which raised his average to .221 - the highest it's been since he went 1-for-4 opening day - before he finished Thursday at .219.