RHP Keone Kela, on the disabled list since mid-April for the Rangers, will pitch an inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and Double-A Frisco later next week as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery. Kela underwent surgery on April 22. He could return to the majors after the All-Star break.

LHP Martin Perez got a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in seven innings. It was the eighth time this season Perez has walked at least three batters in a game. Perez has issued 44 free passes this season compared to 51 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings.

RHP Yu Darvish is expected to make a rehabilitation start with Double-A Frisco on Monday. Darvish, who will throw three innings and approximately 45 pitches, was placed on the disabled list by the Rangers on June 13 with discomfort in his neck and right shoulder.

CF Ian Desmond went 3-for-5 on Friday with a solo home run in the 10th inning. He finished a triple short of the cycle. It was his 34th multi-hit game of the season, tied for first in the majors. His single in the third inning snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the plate.