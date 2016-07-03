RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez took the loss on Saturday, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. It marked the shortest outing of his career. In two starts this season, Rodriguez has allowed nine runs.

C Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a home run. The solo blast in the fourth inning was his fifth of the season and first since June 15. It was his third multi-hit game of the season and third multi-RBI game of the season, all three of which have come in games in which he homered. Chirinos has two home runs in seven career games against the Twins.

C Bryan Holaday pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, his first career pitching appearance. Holaday didn't allow a hit or a walk and became the 12th Rangers position player in history to pitch in a game.

3B Adrian Beltre struck out to end the third inning on Saturday. It was the 10,000th at-bat of his major league career, the 27th player in MLB history to reach that mark.