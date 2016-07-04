RHP Luke Jackson was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Jackson pitched in eight games for Texas and had a 10.80 ERA.

1B Mitch Moreland was a late scratch from the starting lineup on Sunday because of tightness in his right calf. Moreland is hitting .229 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 75 games this season.

LHP Michael Roth had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Roth, a starter in the minors who will work in the Texas bullpen, was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 17 appearances, including 12 starts, with Round Rock.

RHP Colby Lewis was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Michael Roth. Lewis, who is out with a strained muscle in his back, is expected to miss two months.

RF Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-5 with a leadoff homer and a two-run double on Sunday. It was the second straight game that Choo led off with a homer, the third time this season and 19th of his career. Choo's three RBIs were a season high and it was the first time this season he had multiple extra-base hits in the same game.

LHP Cole Hamels allowed five runs, 10 hits and three walks in four-plus innings and took the loss on Sunday. Hamels had won each his last four starts before Sunday but was unable to get an out in the fifth inning. It was Hamels' shortest outing in 29 games since being traded to Texas from the Philadelphia Phillies last summer. "As the game went on, I just wasn't able to locate pitches early (in the count) and getting behind hitters," Hamels said. "You're throwing a lot of pitches down the middle and they can hit that."