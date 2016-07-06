RHP Jose Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Texas used five relievers over five innings Tuesday at Boston, but Leclerc wasn't one of them. The 22-year-old was 1-5 with a 2.64 ERA in 22 minor league appearances (two starts).

LHP Martin Perez starts the Wednesday series finale at Boston. Perez (7-4, 3.39 ERA) held the Red Sox to one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings in a 6-2 victory on June 26. Perez is 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA in four starts versus Boston.

1B Mitch Moreland (right calf tightness) did not start for the third straight game on Tuesday night.

RHP Yu Darvish (shoulder and neck) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and might make his next rehab start this weekend.

LHP Michael Roth was designated for assignment Tuesday. Roth made one appearance with the Rangers, giving up six runs on 10 hits -- including three homers -- in 3 2/3 innings Monday at Boston.

RHP A.J. Griffin labored through four innings, throwing 96 pitches while allowing two runs, seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts in a no-decision at Boston. "Solid effort by A.J. -- a lot of deep counts tonight," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Griffin remains unbeaten, however, at 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA through nine starts.

LHP Cole Hamels was named an American League All-Star, marking his fourth career selection. Hamels has been the anchor of the Rangers' staff with RHP Yu Darvish battling injuries, going 9-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 17 starts.

CF Ian Desmond was named an American League All-Star reserve, marking his second career selection. "It feels good," Desmond said. "It's just a lot of hard work and certainly wasn't done by myself." The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .319 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.