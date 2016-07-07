OF Jared Hoying was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday.

OF Jared Hoying was recalled from Triple-A and entered Wednesday night's game in the fifth inning. He singled his first two times up, driving in a run and scoring another, and then walked in the ninth inning.

RHI Chi Chi Gonzalez, chased from the mound in the first inning by the Twins in Minneapolis in his last start, faces the Twins again in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington on Thursdaynight. Getting no help from his defense, he gave up two hits and four runs only one earned while throwing 38 pitches. Gonzalez, 4-6 last season with the Rangers, is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in two big league starts this season both of his starts coming on the recently completed road trip, is 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA at Globe Life Park.

RHP Jose Leclerc made his major league debut when he came on in the fifth inning of an 11-1game on Wednesday night. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out four.

LHP Martin Perez was the victim of a hat trick of errors by three infielders in Boston's five-run second inning (four of the runs unearned) and fell to 7-5 with the loss in the finale of the 10-game road trip. It was his first loss since May 18, ending a six-game personal winning streak (eight in a row by the team in his starts) and the seven earned runs marked a season high. He fell to 1-4 with a 5.23 ERA in nine road starts this season.

1B Mitch Moreland missed his fourth straight start with right calf tightness. Moreland has been struggling at the plate, going 5-for-27 in his last 10 games and batting .211 in his last 15.

C Bryan Holaday was placed on the 15-day disabled list with the bruised left thumb. He is batting .238 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 84 at-bats this season.

LHP Michael Roth cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock. Roth was designated for assignment Tuesday. Roth made one appearance with the Rangers, giving up six runs on 10 hits -- including three homers -- in 3 2/3 innings Monday at Boston.

RF Shin-Soo Choo, who left Tuesday night's game with lower back stiffness, was not in the lineup Wednesday night. He told manager Jeff Banister he could play Wednesday but the manager said he was being cautious. Tuesday night he hit the first pitch of the game for his fourth leadoff homer in the last 12 games, two of them against the Red Sox.

DH Prince Fielder hit a towering two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was the 319th homer of his career, equaling the total run up by his dad, Cecil. The pair ranks behind only the Bonds and Griffeys on the all-time father/son list. "That's pretty cool, man," Prince Fielder said. "It's definitely a cool thing to do (at Fenway Park). I wish we could have won, but it definitely is a good feeling." He added, I love playing here and Wrigley, Yankee Stadium -- all those. It's really cool. There's a lot of people, especially here and Wrigley, there's a lot of great players that played here. It feels cool. I always like playing here for that reason."