RHP Keone Kela's rehab assignment was transferred from Triple-A Round Rock to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, and he pitched one scoeless inning against Arkansas. Kela pitched a scoreless inning for Round Rock on Monday at New Orleans in his first rehab outing. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21 and underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow the following day. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on April 25. Kela was 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA in seven appearances with the Rangers in April.

RHP Jose Leclerc made his major league debut Thursday night at Boston, one of three players (all pitchers) to make their season debut with Texas on the 10-game road trip. Leclerc is the 43rd player used by the Rangers in 2016, tied for most in the American League and tied for the third-most in MLB. Leclerc pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, retiring 8 of 11 batters faced. He became just the second reliever in Texas history to record four or more strikeouts over two-plus scoreless innings in a big league debut, joining RHP Neftali Feliz.

LHP Eric Surkamp has been placed on unconditional release waivers for the purpose of selling his contract rights to the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization. Surkamp was acquired by the Rangers on an outright waiver claim from Oakland on June 29 and was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He did not appear in a game for the Express.

RHP Yu Darvish threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Thursday and will make a rehab start Saturday or Sunday for Double-A Frisco. He'll likely need at least two additional rehab starts. The second series after the All-Star break is a possible target date for his return.

LHP Cole Hamels (9-2, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to make his 18th start of the season Friday night against Minnesota. It is his second consecutive start against the Twins and will be his second home start in six outings. Hamels is seeking to become first Texas pitcher with 10 wins prior to the All-Star break since Matt Harrison (11-4) and Yu Darvish (10-5) in 2012. Hamels snapped his club-record nine-game road win streak in the Rangers' 5-4 loss at Minnesota on July 3. He went four innings and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits.