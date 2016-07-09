FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
July 10, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Gonzalez threw 124 pitches in Thursday's start.

RHP Yu Darvish will make his next injury rehab start on Sunday for Double-A Frisco. He is scheduled to go five innings or 75 pitches. Darvish was placed on the disabled list June 13 with right shoulder discomfort.

RHP Nick Martinez has been optioned to Double-A Frisco. Martinez was originally scheduled to start Saturday against Minnesota.

2B Rougned Odor has multiple hits in four of his last five games. He was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle Friday. Odor tripled in consecutive at bats from the ninth inning Thursday to the first inning Friday.

LHP Alex Claudio was recalled by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

RHP Kyle Lohse will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock and will start Saturday's game against Minnesota.

SS Elvis Andrus has reached base in nine consecutive games, his second-longest streak of the season. He has 13 RBIs in his last 14 games, the most of any Ranger since June 24.

