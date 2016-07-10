1B Mitch Moreland was back in the lineup Saturday after being limited to one at-bat over the last six games because of tightness in his right calf. Moreland said the calf wasn't 100 percent, but he was good enough to play. He also believes the four days off at the All-Star break will help. "I felt good enough to play yesterday," said Moreland, who went 1-for-3 in his return to the starting lineup. "I was just trying to get back to where it felt good enough to get out there and contribute a little bit."

RHP Kyle Lohse, who had his contract purchased before the game to make the start for Texas, allowed six runs on nine hits in his five innings. Lohse became the first Texas starter to pitch at least five innings in the last eight games. The seven-game stretch of Texas starters pitching less than five innings had matched Colorado (2012) for the longest streak in the last 20 years. Lohse said he had some tightness in the right side in the first inning but tried to pitch through it. "Obviously I didn't have a very good fastball and I tried to make do with what I had," he said. "The tough thing was I got beat several times on my fourth pitch, which was the curveball. I didn't really get into the game plan the way I wanted to."

SS Elvis Andrus extended his on-base streak to 10 straight games with his solo homer in the second inning. Andrus is now 5 for his last 11 and to raise his average to .293. Andrus also had 15 RBIs in his last 15 games.

OF Ian Desmond recorded his 37th multi-hit game of the season after his 3-for-5 night. That's the second most in the American League. He also has 11 games with at least three hits, which is four more than any other Texas player.