RHP Keone Kela was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday and was available to work the weekend series in Chicago. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 21, retroactive to April 20, and had surgery to remove a bone spur on his right elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on April 25. Kela has made four minor league rehab relief appearances, posting four shutout innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. Kela went 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA in seven games for the Rangers this season before going on the disabled list.

LHP Martin Perez (7-6) allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits while walking two and striking out one as he took the loss in Friday’s 6-0 decision against the Chicago Cubs. Perez has allowed 17 runs (12 earned) in his last two starts after giving up 16 runs in his last six starts combined. He also collected his first career hit, a single in the third inning.

RHP Yu Darvish (2-0, 2.87 ERA) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (right shoulder discomfort) and start Saturday’s middle game of the series with the Chicago Cubs. It will be his fourth game and start with the Rangers this season. He threw a bullpen session on Wednesday in Arlington and made two rehab starts with Double-A Frisco before that. It will be his first start since a no-decision outing against Houston on June 8. Darvish started the season on the disabled list after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2015.

LHP Jake Diekman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday retroactive to July 6 with a lacerated left index finger. He last pitched July 5 at Boston and would be eligible to return from the DL on July 21. Diekman was 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 39 relief appearances and ranks among the American League relief leaders in holds (third, 19) and opponents average (fifth, .165).

3B Adrian Beltre was 1-for-3 with a walk on Friday and has reached base in 35 of his last 38 games. Beltre committed an error in the fifth inning, only his fourth of the season. He entered Friday tied for second fewest errors by a third baseman (minimum of 70 games).

LHP Derek Holland was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list (left shoulder inflammation) on Friday, retroactive to June 21. He was 5-5 with a 5.20 ERA in 14 starts for the Rangers. He will be eligible to return on Aug. 20.