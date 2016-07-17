1B Mitch Moreland was 1-for-3 with a double, just his second two-base hit on the road this season. Moreland is batting .230 in 80 games with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs.

RHP Yu Darvish (2-1) took the loss on Saturday against the Cubs in his first start since June 8 and only his fourth big-league appearance since 2014. He missed 2015 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Darvish pitched well until being pulled with one out in the fifth inning and said he was pleased with the outing. "I felt pretty good," he said. "I was throwing the ball well. It was a little different feeling from the last rehab outing, in a good way. It was just trying to find a real good feel on the pitches, the pitch itself was really good." He gave up two runs and two hits, stuck out nine and walked two.

LHP Cole Hamels (9-2, 3.21 ERA) pitches at Wrigley Field for the first time since tossing a no-hitter on July 25, 2015, against the Cubs while with the Philadelphia Phillies. On Tuesday, he worked a scoreless third inning -- retiring three Cubs -- in the AL's 4-2 All-Star Game victory on Tuesday in his hometown of San Diego. Hamels did not factor into a decision in his last start, a 6-5 victory over Minnesota on July 8. He tossed 4 1/3 innings and gave up five runs and five hits, walked six and struck out four.

SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against the Cubs and put the Rangers on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the second inning. He has now reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) during that run.