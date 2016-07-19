1B Mitch Moreland hit his 12th home run of the season Monday night. Moreland propelled a 92 mph fastball from Angels RHP Nick Tropeano about one-third of the way up the right field bleachers for a solo drive that gave the Rangers a 4-0 lead in the second inning of a 9-5 loss. Moreland, who finished 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, made just his third start in 12 games.

C Bryan Holaday will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Round Rock. Holaday, who went on the disabled list July 6 with a bruised left thumb, was batting .238 (20-for-84) in 30 games before the injury.

2B Rougned Odor hit his team-leading 17th home run Monday night. In the first inning, Odor lined a 91 mph fastball from Angels RHP Nick Tropeano into the right field bleachers for a two-run drive that gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead on the way to a 9-5 loss. Odor, who went 2-for-4 with a strikeout, is on pace to hit a career-high 26 homers, five more than last year's total.

OF Shin-Soo Choo was out of the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game because of a tight lower back but flied out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Rangers' 9-5 loss to the Angels. Manager Jeff Banister said he expects Choo to play during the three-game series that ends Wednesday night. Choo's .380 on-base percentage ranks second among American League leadoff hitters with at least 100 at-bats.

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 426th career home run Monday night in Texas' 9-5 loss to the Angels. Beltre sent a 91 mph fastball from RHP Nick Tropeano over the fence in left-center field for his 13th of the season. Beltre tied Miguel Cabrera and Hall of Famer Billy Williams for 48th place all time in home runs. He finished 1-for-4.