LHP Martin Perez will start Wednesday against the Angels. Perez gave up six runs (five earned) in his last start, a 6-0 loss to the Cubs. Opposing batters are hitting .299 against him over his last eight starts, after batting .239 in his previous 11 starts. He is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA in seven career games (six starts) vs. the Angels.

C Robinson Chirinos hit two home runs Tuesday against the Angels, both off RHP Tim Lincecum. All eight of his homers this season have come on the road. Of his last 14 hits, nine have gone for extra bases -- two doubles, seven homers.

C Bryan Holaday began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Holaday, who went on the disabled list July 6 with a bruised left thumb, was batting .238 (20-for-84) in 30 games before the injury.

RHP Kyle Lohse gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings, getting the loss in an 8-6 setback to the Angels Tuesday. The Rangers gave Lohse leads of 3-0 and 5-4, but he surrendered two three-run homers to Angels DH Albert Pujols, spelling his demise. "It was a challenge for Kyle in a couple innings," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "Three walks, all of them scored. The two home runs by Pujols. The three walks and the home runs were really the challenge for us."

1B/DH Prince Fielder was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels as he continues to struggle. Fielder is hitting just. .160 (8 for 50) over his past 14 games, lowering his season average to .212. With just eight home runs this season, Fielder is on pace to finish with 14. He's never hit fewer than 23 homers when playing in at least 100 games.