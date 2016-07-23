CF Delino DeShields, who was recalled Wednesday and pinch ran against the Angels after arriving in mid-game at Anaheim, started in center field. DeShields was the Rangers starting center fielder when the season opened, but a .136 batting in his last 18 games got him a May 13 demotion to Triple-A Round Rock. He went 1-for-4 with a third inning single.

LHP Jake Diekman was reinstated from the disabled list and threw a scoreless seventh inning, walking one. He last pitched July 5 in Boston before cutting his left index finger on a Cheers beer mug that broke in his suitcase. Diekman was 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 39 relief appearances. He is tied for third in American League with 19 holds and held opponents to a .165 batting percentage.

LH Cole Hamels, who starts Saturday, is 17-3 in 31 starts since the Rangers acquired him July 31, 2015 in a trade with the Phillies. That is the best winning percentage in the American League in that time frame.

LHP Cesar Ramos was designated for assignment with a 3-3 record and a 6.04 ERA in 16 games, including four starts. Opponents hit .319 off him. He walked 20, yielded 60 hits, including 12 home runs, and struck out 27 in 47 2/3 innings.