FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Delino DeShields, who was recalled Wednesday and pinch ran against the Angels after arriving in mid-game at Anaheim, started in center field. DeShields was the Rangers starting center fielder when the season opened, but a .136 batting in his last 18 games got him a May 13 demotion to Triple-A Round Rock. He went 1-for-4 with a third inning single.

LHP Jake Diekman was reinstated from the disabled list and threw a scoreless seventh inning, walking one. He last pitched July 5 in Boston before cutting his left index finger on a Cheers beer mug that broke in his suitcase. Diekman was 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 39 relief appearances. He is tied for third in American League with 19 holds and held opponents to a .165 batting percentage.

LH Cole Hamels, who starts Saturday, is 17-3 in 31 starts since the Rangers acquired him July 31, 2015 in a trade with the Phillies. That is the best winning percentage in the American League in that time frame.

LHP Cesar Ramos was designated for assignment with a 3-3 record and a 6.04 ERA in 16 games, including four starts. Opponents hit .319 off him. He walked 20, yielded 60 hits, including 12 home runs, and struck out 27 in 47 2/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.