INF Matt Duffy was claimed off waivers by the Rangers. Duffy was designated for assignment on July 16 by the Astros.

RF Nomar Mazara hit his 12th home run in the fourth, becoming the first Rangers rookie to have that many home runs by this date since Mark Teixeira, 14 in 2003. He is the first Rangers rookie to have three hits, a home run and three RBIs in a road game since Michael Choice on Aug. 29, 2014 at Houston.

LHP Cole Hamels is 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA in his past nine starts. The Rangers have won eight of the nine. He is 8-1 with a 1.72 ERA in 11 road starts. It was his first victory over the Royals. The only big league clubs he has does hold a win over are the Rays, Indians and Jays.

3B Adrian Beltre hit his 577th career double in the fourth inning, one shy of Wade Boggs for 21st all-time. He clubbed his 427th home run, a three-run shot in the seventh, for his 427th career homer, tying him with Mike Piazza and Miguel Cabrera for 47th all-time.

LHP Derek Holland threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session. He is on the 60-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation.