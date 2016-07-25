LHP Martin Perez, who starts Monday against the Athletics, is 4-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 career starts against Oakland, including 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA in two starts this season. Perez has dropped his past three starts, allowing 24 runs, 19 earned, over 15 2/3 innings, raising his ERA from.339 to 4.37.

LF Delino DeShields homered, doubled and walked. His seventh inning leadoff homer proved to be the difference in the Rangers' 2-1 victory at Kansas City. "Thank goodness we had Delino Deshields sitting down there at the bottom of the lineup for us," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. "He gave us a spark with a double and the home run, something we don't always look for from him."

RHP A.J. Griffin allowed one run on four hits, including a Kendrys Morales homer, in five innings. He was pulled after 91 pitches with the heat index approach 110 degrees. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in six starts since coming off the disabled list on June 25.