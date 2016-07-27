FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 27, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock when the Rangers recalled INF/OF Joey Gallo on Tuesday. Hoying hit .241/.313/.241 with no homers and five RBIs in 17 games for Texas this year.

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make a spot start Tuesday against the Athletics. Since Martinez was optioned to Double-A Frisco after the game on July 8, he was 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in three games for Round Rock and Frisco. In those three games, has held opponents to a .200 (11-for-55) average. He was 1-2 with a 6.45 ERA earlier this season for Texas.

INF Joey Gallo was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Texas' game against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. Gallo, who is the Rangers' No. 1 prospect per MLBPipeline.com, was inserted into the lineup and batting sixth while playing at first base. The 22-year-old is making his second stint with the Rangers this season after going 0-for-1 in a 2-0 setback to the Los Angeles Angels on May 23.

RHP Kyle Lohse (0-2, 12.54 ERA) was designated for assignment by the Rangers when RHP Nick Martinez was called up to make a spot start.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.