OF Jared Hoying was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He has batted .241 (7-29) with five RBIs in 17 games/six starts over two stints with the Rangers this season, May 23-June 12 and July 6-25. This year marks his first major league action, and he also pitched an inning on July 7 vs. Minnesota. Hoying has spent the rest of the year at Round Rock, batting .280 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.

RHP Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.12) is scheduled for his sixth start of the season in Tuesday's series finale with the Athletics. He is winless in two starts since returning from the disabled list on July 16 despite a 3.48 ERA and .220 opponent average (9-41), as the Rangers have totaled two runs of support in the two outings. Darvish, 29, took the loss in a 3-1 Texas defeat on July 22 in Kansas City despite giving up two earned runs in six innings and striking out 11. The 11 strikeouts matched the club season high in '16 (also Cole Hamels, 5/22 at Houston). It was Darvish's 27th career game of 10-plus K's, second most in club history to Nolan Ryan (34).

RHP Nick Martinez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make a spot start Tuesday against the Athletics. Since Martinez was optioned to Double-A Frisco after the game on July 8, he was 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA in three games for Round Rock and Frisco. In those three games, has held opponents to a .200 (11-for-55) average. He was 1-2 with a 6.45 ERA earlier this season for Texas.

INF/OF Joey Gallo was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and made his first start at first base. He homered in the fifth for the Rangers' first run, his seventh career home run and first since HR Sept. 8, 2015 at Seattle. It was his first MLB game at first base, the fourth position at which he has started in his big league career. The top prospect in the Texas system is in his second stint with Texas this season, as he was also with the club from May 23-27. His only previous action with the Rangers in 2016 came as a pinch-hitter on May 23. Gallo, 22, spent the bulk of the year with Round Rock, compiling a batting line of .246/.381/.557/.939 (60-244) with 19 home runs and 47 RBI in 70 games. He ranks fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. Gallo's .939 OPS figure is seventh among all Triple-A qualifiers. He played 36 games with the Rangers in his first major league action in 2015.

RHP Kyle Lohse was designated for assignment. Lohse lost both starts with Texas after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock on July 9, allowing 13 runs in 9 1/3 innings. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Lohse to the minor leagues.

CF Drew Stubbs moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, and he went 0-for-2. Stubbs has been out since May 23 due to a sprained left small toe.