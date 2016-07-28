LHP Dario Alvarez and RHP Lucas Harrell were acquired by Texas from Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for minor league INF Travis Demeritte. Alvarez, 27, was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA over 16 relief appearances for the Braves this season, compiling a 1.067 WHIP figure in the majors since being recalled on June 14. He has held opponents to a .200 (11-for-55) batting average with 28 strikeouts against five walks. Alvarez fanned nine consecutive batters faced over three games from July 2-7, setting an Atlanta franchise record.

INF Matt E. Duffy was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Wednesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired LHP Dario Alvarez. Texas acquired him off waivers from Houston last week. In three games for the Astros this year, Duffy went 0-for-3. He is hitting .222/.299/.344 with six homers and 30 RBIs in 75 Triple-A games.

DH Prince Fielder will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

LHP Cole Hamels (11-2) will start Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Royals in Arlington. Hamels, 32, ranks among the AL leaders in ERA (second, 2.87), win percentage (third, .846), wins (tied for sixth, 11), strikeouts (eighth, 120), road ERA (second, 1.71) and night ERA (third, 2.68). It will be Hamels' second consecutive start against the Royals. He earned the win Saturday at Kansas City, when he allowed one run, which was unearned, in 5 1/3 innings. Hamels faced RHP Yordano Ventura, Kansas City's starter Thursday, in that game as well.

