LHP Dario Alvarez was added to the active roster Thursday after being acquired as part of a three-player trade from Atlanta on Wednesday. Alvarez was 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 16 outings for the Braves this season.

1B Mitch Moreland had his second two-homer game of the season and the 10th of his career. Moreland now has three homers in the past three games and five his past 10. Both of Moreland's homers Thursday weren't pulled, and he thinks that is a good sign. "Both of the pitches were away," he said. "If I'm able to do that, it tells me I'm staying on the ball a little better. It worked out today."

RHP Shawn Tolleson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Tolleson started the season as the closer but has a 7.68 ERA in 37 outings.

RHP Nick Martinez was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for newly acquired LHP Dario Alvarez. Martinez, who was 1-3 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts with Texas, would have been in line to start Sunday for the Rangers. The club hasn't named a Sunday starter yet.

2B Rougned Odor hit his 19th homer of the season to extend his career-high total and move within one of Ian Desmond for the team lead. Odor has had a knack of opening series with a bang, as his homer Thursday marked the third time in the past four series openers that he hit a home run.

RHP Kyle Lohse, who was designated for assignment by Texas on Tuesday, declined an outright assignment and is now a free agent.

OF Josh Hamilton, who underwent season-ending reconstructive left knee surgery on June 8, is optimistic he will be ready to go for 2017.

LHP Cole Hamels moved to 71st on the all-time strikeout list with his 12 K's on Thursday night. Hamels has 2,052 career strikeouts as he moved pass Dazzy Vance. Hamels is now 20 behind Fernando Valenzuela for the 70th spot. The 12 strikeouts for Hamels in his eight innings against the Royals matched the most he has had with the Rangers. He also struck out 12 last September vs. Seattle. His 123 pitches were also a season high. Despite the workload, Hamels didn't want to leave the game. "You're able to keep going out there, keep a good rhythm, a good pace," Hamels said.

LHP Cole Hamels became the first pitcher in club history to have at least 12 victories and fewer than four losses in one season by the end of July. Hamels (12-2) won't pitch again until August.

RHP Lucas Harrell was added to the roster on Friday and the Rangers announced that he will start Sunday against Kansas City. To make room for Harrell, the Rangers optioned RHP Shawn Tolleson to Triple-A Round Rock. Tolleson started the season as the closer but has a 7.68 ERA in 37 outings.