OF Jurickson Profar made his first start in the outfield for Texas since 2013. Profar also homered for the first time since July 10 and has now hit safely in each of his last five starts. He's hitting .400 in that stretch (8-for-20).

RHP Shawn Tolleson, who opened the season as the starter for Texas, was sent to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Lucas Harrell. Tolleson was 2-2 with a 7.68 ERA to go along with 11 saves in his 36 outings. "It stinks," Tolleson said. "I'd rather be here with this team, but I wasn't shocked by it. I know they needed to make a move, and I was kind of the last man in the bullpen. I know how that works, and I know that I haven't thrown well this season."

2B Rougned Odor slammed a pair of solo homers to give him 21, adding to his career high and giving home sole possession of the team lead. Fourteen of the home runs have come in the 50 games since Odor returned from his seven-game suspension for his role in the brawl with Toronto's Jose Bautista. He also became the third second baseman in club history to have at least 20 homers in a season, joining Ian Kinsler and Alfonso Soriano.

RHP A.J. Griffin won for the first time since April 26, snapping a drought of eight straight winless starts. The 5 2/3 innings pitched by Griffin were also the most he's gone since he went six innings May 2 against Toronto. "I feel like I am getting that second wind," Griffin said. "My shoulder's responding a lot better with each outing. I'm more excited to take the ball every five days. I feel l can do my job better and execute my pitches better."

RHP Kyle Lohse, who was designated for assignment by Texas on Tuesday, declined an outright assignment and is now a free agent.

1B Prince Fielder underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. Fielder will miss the remainder of the season. This is the second time in three years Fielder has had surgery to repair a herniated disk.

LHP Cole Hamels became the first pitcher in club history to have at least 12 victories and fewer than four losses in one season by the end of July. Hamels (12-2) won't pitch again until August.

LHP Derek Holland, who has been on the disabled list since June 22 with left shoulder inflammation, threw his third bullpen and felt good. Holland threw 42 pitches and the next step will be a live batting practice session when the team begins its next road trip. Holland isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until Aug. 20 and feels he's on target. "I'm extremely happy with where I am," Holland said. "I feel like I'm ahead of where I should be. I have to make sure I come back and do my part. I can only focus on myself."

RHP Lucas Harrell, who was acquired Wednesday from Atlanta, was added to the active roster and will make his Texas debut Sunday when he starts for the Rangers. Harrell was 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA for Atlanta before the trade and is looking forward to helping his new team. He went from a last place team to a first-place s quad. "It's nice coming from Atlanta where things weren't really going our way, but we had a really good team," Harrell said. "It's nice coming here with these opportunities. I'm just excited, glad to be part of the team."