LHP Martin Perez matched his season high with seven innings pitched, the most he's pitched in Arlington this season. Perez, who leads the majors in double plays behind him, got three key ones Saturday to run his total to 28 on the year. "When runners on base I just think stay on top of the ball and throw the sinker down and away," Perez said.: I think it's time to do what I was doing the first half and we did it. I think Elvis [Andrus] and [Rougned] Odor do a great job, [Adrian] Beltre too. Mitch [Moreland] had a nice homer in the last inning and we won the game."

1B Mitch Moreland collected his second career walk-off home run, with the first coming in 2011 against Houston. Moreland was 2-for-4 and now has four homers in his last five games and six in the last 12. The four homers have come since the Rangers lost Prince Fielder for the season, but Moreland said he's not trying to do anything to make up for the loss. "I try to go up there and have good at-bats, get a good pitch and drive it," Moreland said." Anything I can do to add to the team, help to win games, that's what I'm trying to do. It's kind of hard to replace Prince, what he brings. That wasn't the goal. I'm glad it was coming around a little bit."

OF Jurickson Profar made his second-consecutive start in the outfield Saturday after not having played in the outfield for Texas since 2013. Profar has started at all four infield positions for the Rangers and said he feels comfortable in left as well. "Whenever I see my name in the lineup it's go time for me," said Profar, who went 1-for-4 Saturday. "We have great coaches that work with me a lot. I feel comfortable out there."

OF Shin-Soo Choo took batting practice Saturday and will face live pitching Tuesday when LHP Derek Holland throws batting practice to him in Baltimore. Choo, who has been on the disabled list since July 20 with lower back inflammation, is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday.

SS Elvis Andrus tripled and scored the first Texas run. The triple was his sixth of the season, the most since had a career high nine in 2012. Andrus had two hits and is now batting .311 in July.