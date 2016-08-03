FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Mitch Moreland was selected as the American League's Player of the Week for July 25-31. He's gone 10-for-18 with five homers and nine RBIs in his last six games.

1B Prince Fielder was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. he underwent successful surgery Friday to repair a herniated disk in his neck.

RHP Jeremy Jeffres was acquired along with C Jonathan Lucroy by the Texas Rangers from the Brewers in exchange for OF Lewis Brinson, RHP Luis Ortiz and a player to be named. Jeffress, Milwaukee's closer, had 27 saves this season. He figures to be a setup man in front of RHP Sam Dyson.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
