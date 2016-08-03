1B Mitch Moreland was selected as the American League's Player of the Week for July 25-31. He's gone 10-for-18 with five homers and nine RBIs in his last six games.

RHP Yu Darvish had allowed only three homers in the first 32 innings he pitched this season before Tuesday's game. But he gave up three solo shots in 6 1/3 innings -- season highs in both stats -- despite striking out nine. Still, manager Jeff Banister liked Darvish's work as the Orioles did not do much except for the homers in the win. "I thought Yu threw the ball very well," Banister said. "He made three mistakes. He made great progress, in my opinion. Had to pitch almost flawless with what (starter Dylan) Bundy was doing to us tonight."

C Bryan Holaday was designated for assignment. He had a .238 average in 29 games this year as a Ranger.

OF Carlos Beltran joined the Rangers and batted third as the designated hitter but went 0-for-4. He's going to give an already dangerous Texas lineup another strong bat. "It's great. As a player, it's what you look for. You want to be in the situation where you're playing meaningful games, and you get the opportunity to play in the playoffs," he said.

INF/OF Joey Gallo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Gallo went 1-for-14 in the past week and has played in six games with the Rangers this season.

C Bobby Wilson was designated for assignment Monday after the deal for Lucroy. Wilson had a .250 average in 42 games with Texas this season

SS Elvis Andrus kept his recent hot streak going with a 1-for-2 effort plus a sacrifice fly, driving in the only run. He's now batting .318 with a homer, nine RBI and seven runs scored in his last 18 games.

C Jonathan Lucroy jumped in with his new team and went 0-for-2 and scored the team's lone run. But he's happy to be a Ranger and said he just wants to help out. "They've already been really, really successful without me here, and I think now that they have me and Carlos (Beltran), hopefully we can make the team that much better that we can become competitive to a point that we can win this thing," he said.