INF Hanser Alberto was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. Alberto batted .175 with four RBIs in 25 games over two stints with the Rangers this season. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI in one start at third base since his most recent recall July 20.

DH Carlos Beltran hit his first homer for the Rangers on Wednesday since being traded from the Yankees on Monday with a solo shot in the opening inning. He has homered for all seven teams he has played for over his career. The others are Kansas City, Houston, the New York Mets, San Francisco and St. Louis. "It's always good. Any time you are capable of doing something positive for the team," Beltran said. "The fact that I got my first hit here it's good. It's good to get it out of the way."

OF Shin-Soo Choo, who has been on the disabled since June 20 with lower back inflammation, is making progress and could return to the team this series, according to manager Jeff Banister. Choo has appeared in 33 games and is batting .260 with seven homers and 17 RBIs. "I feel good," Choo said in the team's clubhouse Wednesday. "Everything feels like normal. I feel like I can help this team."

RHP Cole Hamels (12-3, 2.89 ERA) struggled with his command early before regaining control Wednesday against the Orioles. Hamels allowed all three of his runs in the first and gave up only four hits with six strikeouts and four walks over seven innings. "You want to be able to go out there and get ahead," Hamels said. "Sometimes you are not able to find it in that first inning and that will definitely cost you. More times than not, you can try to scratch out a win, but it's definitely my fault with not being able to establish a strike zone in those key situations."

RHP Jeremy Jeffress was officially added to the active roster after being acquired in a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. To make room, INF Hanser Alberto was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Jeffress is 2-2 record with 27 saves (tied for fifth in the National League) and a 2.22 ERA over 47 relief appearances this season. Jeffries has converted 27 of 28 save chances this season, including 16 consecutive tries since May 24. However, Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sam Dyson will remain the closer, but Jeffress gives the team more flexibility. "I'm excited. I hear the organization has a lot of great things to offer," Jeffress said shortly after arriving in the Rangers' clubhouse Wednesday. "I'm glad to be on a contending team and helping these guys win."