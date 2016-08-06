LHP Dario Alvarez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for RF Shin-Soo Choo, who came off the disabled list. Alvarez is 3-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 18 games total both Texas and Atlanta.

OF Carlos Beltran will get his first start in right field on Saturday. Beltran, acquired from the Yankees on Monday, served as the designated hitter for a fourth consecutive game on Friday night. He played 58 games in right field for the Yankees before the trade.

RHP A.J. Griffin stuck with his slow and off-speed stuff, something that has given the Orioles problems all year long. He gave up three solo homers, but the slow stuff -- like curveballs in the high 60s -- got him through 5 2/3 innings and resulted in a second straight victory. "That's my game plan every time," he said. "I throw 85-89 mph, so I've got to mix it up and keep them off balance. Every time you go out there, you've got to mix it up."

RF Shin-Soo Choo (lower back inflammation) returned from his third stint on the disabled list Thursday night. The Rangers are hoping he can remain healthy after being on the disabled list since July 20. Choo led off the game with a double and went 2-for-5 with a run. "Huge difference; felt like he was ready," manager Jeff Banister said. "He looked like he really hadn't missed an at-bat."

LHP Derek Holland (left shoulder inflammation) will join Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment Friday. He will throw two innings or 30 pitches. He has not pitched since June 20.

CF Ian Desmond has been stuck in a slump for the past several games. He entered play Thursday in a 5-for-43 skid but snapped out a bit. He got an RBI groundout in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fifth.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit his first homer since being acquired by the Rangers earlier this week. His solo shot in the second inning was his 14th homer this season -- the first 13 coming with the Brewers. Lucroy said he is settling in nicely with Texas. "It's been pretty simple for us," he said. "Good transition, great team. Pretty easy to go out and play. We were able to pull that one out tonight. It feels really good."

C Jonathan Lucroy got Friday night off in deference to the hectic schedule Lucroy has faced after his acquisition from the Brewers on Monday at the non-waiver trade deadline. Robinson Chirinos started behind the plate, with Lucroy scheduled to be back in the lineup on Saturday.