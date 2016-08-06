LHP Martin Perez suffered his fourth consecutive loss, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts over seven innings. His walks total matched his most over his last nine starts. Perez had surrendered a total of 10 earned runs in his previous seven career starts against the Astros and had never allowed more than four runs in any of those appearances.

OF Carlos Beltran will get his first start in right field on Saturday. Beltran, acquired from the Yankees on Monday, served as the designated hitter for a fourth consecutive game on Friday night. He played 58 games in right field for the Yankees before the trade.

DH Carlos Beltran doubled off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in his first at-bat in the first inning. It marked his 526th career double, which moves him into a tie for 42nd place in major league history with Dave Parker. Beltran, who finished 1-for-4, will make his first start for the Rangers in right field on Saturday.

RF Shin-Soo Choo extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 11 games with his single leading off the game. He is tied for the second-longest active streak by an opponent at the venue behind only Mariners 3B Kyle Seager (12 games). Choo is batting .383 (18-for-47) with a 1.114 OPS during the streak which dates back to Aug. 8, 2014.

LHP Derek Holland was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock. He pitched two scoreless innings Friday. He is hoping to make three starts for Round Rock then return to Texas on Aug. 20, the first day he's eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list.

C Jonathan Lucroy got Friday night off in deference to the hectic schedule Lucroy has faced after his acquisition from the Brewers on Monday at the non-waiver trade deadline. Robinson Chirinos started behind the plate, with Lucroy scheduled to be back in the lineup on Saturday.

