RHP Tony Barnette extended his scoreless innings streak to 16, the third-longest active streak in the American League behind Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (20 2/3 innings) and Orioles LHP Zach Britton (17). His streak of 24 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run is the fourth longest in club history by a reliever.

RF Carlos Beltran finished 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the seventh inning off Astros RHP Chris Devenski that gave Texas the lead for good on Saturdaynight. Beltran suffered a left quad contusion on a play at the plate and departed the game at the close of the seventh. He has gone 7-for-20 with three doubles and three RBIs in five games with Texas.

DH Shin-Soo Choo finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks on Saturday night to extend his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 12 games, which ties the longest active streak in the majors at the venue (Mariners 3B Kyle Seager). Choo is batting .400 (20-for-50) with a 1.146 OPS during the streak that dates to Aug. 8, 2014.

C Jonathan Lucroy posted his seventh career multi-homer game with solo blasts in the sixth inning (off Astros RHP Doug Fister) and the eighth (off Astros LHP Tony Sipp) on Saturday night. Lucroy snapped a 15-inning scoreless drought for the Rangers with his first homer and is hitting .286 with three homers and four RBIs in his first four games with Texas.