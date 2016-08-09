LHP Jake Diekman pitched the ninth and earned his third career save. The other two were June against Houston and June 18 at St. Louis. He has pitched seven scoreless innings in eight games since being activated from the disabled list July 22 (he was on the disabled list July 6-21 with a left index finger lacreration), Diekman has held opponents to 2-for-22. Overall, he has a scoreless streak of 10 1/3 innings in 11 games that began June 30 and has dropped his ERA from 3.03 to 2.25.

OF Carlos Beltran will probably be in the lineup Tuesday and replace Shin-Soo Choo in right field. Beltran left Saturday's game with a bruised left quadriceps but pinch hit Sunday and was available to do so again Monday.

RF Carlos Beltran was not in the lineup but pinch hit in the struck out in the ninth. He left Saturday's game with a bruised left quadriceps, the result of a play at the plate in the seventh, and pinch-hit Sunday. Had this been an American League game, manager Jeff Banister said Beltran could have been the designated hitter. "It was more my decision," Banister said before the game. "I think he probably feels good enough to play. I just wanted another 24 hours. I feel we're deep enough we can put together an offensive attack against a left-hander that we can allow another day, use him as a pinch hitter if we can. Makes for a pretty strong bench. I think there's a good chance he will play tomorrow."

LHP Cole Hamels batted eighth in the starting batting order for the first time in his career after batting ninth the previous 285 times he was in the batting order at the outset of a game. He went 0-for-2. Hamels allowed six hits and two runs in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts, leaving after he threw 115 pitches, his second-highest total of the season. It was Hamels' third consecutive quality start and fourth in his past five games. In six starts at Coors Field, Hamels is 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA (38 innings, 16 earned runs).

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-3 with a home run, his 17th of the season and No. 430 in his career. In 64 career games at Coors Field, Beltre is hitting .398 (100-for-251) with 18 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 67 RBIs and 48 runs scored.